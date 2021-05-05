Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 534,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,789. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

