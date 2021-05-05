Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 534,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,789. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit