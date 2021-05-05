Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

