Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $42,992.92 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

QuinStreet stock remained flat at $$20.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 249,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,513. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.