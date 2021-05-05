Insider Selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Sells 16,319 Shares of Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 460,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.