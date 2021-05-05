Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP Sells 4,334 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South State by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

