Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John F. Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 11th, John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $689.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit