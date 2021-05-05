Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John F. Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $689.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

