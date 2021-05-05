Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 135,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

