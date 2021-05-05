Insider Selling: Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WSO stock opened at $297.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.34. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $298.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.79.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
