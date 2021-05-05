Insider Selling: Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $297.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.34. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $298.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.