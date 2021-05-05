Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 878 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 11,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

