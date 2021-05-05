Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

