Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.20

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

