Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $1.36 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.00831923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.15 or 0.09345265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

