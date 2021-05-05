Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITPOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

