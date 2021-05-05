Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart Sells 10,617 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG traded down $11.36 on Wednesday, reaching $837.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $783.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.13 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

