Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.34 million-$907.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Invacare has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $306.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

