Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VTA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,789. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,581 shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $479,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,431 in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

