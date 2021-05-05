Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

