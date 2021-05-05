Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 454,056 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

