Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 89,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

