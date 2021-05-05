Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,095. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

