Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,095. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
