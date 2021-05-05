Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR):

4/20/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00.

4/19/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $21.00.

4/15/2021 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/11/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

