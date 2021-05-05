Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ first-quarter 2021 results benefited from solid growth in the semiconductor market and recovery in advanced market revenues. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. Gradual reopening of universities and research labs is benefiting advanced-market segment revenues. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Moreover, the latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/28/2021 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $230.00.

4/27/2021 – MKS Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

3/31/2021 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind.”

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,296. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10.

Get MKS Instruments Inc alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.