Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aixtron (AIXXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS: AIXXF) recently:

4/30/2021 – Aixtron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Aixtron was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Aixtron had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – Aixtron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2021 – Aixtron had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Aixtron Se has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.