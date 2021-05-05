Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently:

5/4/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

5/4/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

3/30/2021 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. 36,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,514. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -431.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Get Chegg Inc alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.