Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 331,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.01. 101,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.