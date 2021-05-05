Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,293 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,758% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $7.12 on Wednesday, reaching $294.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,159. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,983 shares of company stock valued at $608,323,051. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

