Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cornerstone OnDemand Call Options (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,084% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.