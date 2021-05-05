Investors Research Corp Has $477,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

PDCO traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,737. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

