Investors Research Corp Has $806,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 112,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

