Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 4,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,652. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

