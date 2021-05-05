Investors Research Corp Sells 4,535 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,078. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,732,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.