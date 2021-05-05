Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IONS stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 3,204,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,413. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

