IoTeX Reaches One Day Volume of $68.24 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $552.00 million and approximately $68.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.