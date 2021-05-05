Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iovance is progressing well with the development of its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel in several oncology indications. The company plans to file a BLA in 2021 seeking approval for the candidate for melanoma patients. It also plans to meet with the FDA in 2021 to discuss BLA submission plans for cervical indication. Moreover, Iovance is also focused on expanding its pipeline through licensing and collaborations agreements. However, with no marketed product, the company does not generate any revenues. Meanwhile, non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to delay in submission of regulatory applications seeking its approval. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q1 results. Iovance has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on IOVA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $30.17 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

