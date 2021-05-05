Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

