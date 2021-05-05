IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $136.20 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.