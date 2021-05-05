IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.78. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $136.20 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

