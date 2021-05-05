IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.78. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $136.20 and a 1 year high of $262.55.
In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
