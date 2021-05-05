Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $40,290.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 156,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

