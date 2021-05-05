Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.