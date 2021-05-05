Ironwood Financial llc Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $374.58. 32,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

