iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

