iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

