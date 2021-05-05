iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

