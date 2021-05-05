iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 1,220,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

