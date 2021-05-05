iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,735,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. 2,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.