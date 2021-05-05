iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter.

IWO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $297.85. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

