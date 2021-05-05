iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. 46,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,172. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

