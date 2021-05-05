iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.