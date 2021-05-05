iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,791,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.