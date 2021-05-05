iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.65. 58,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

